Shah Rukh Khan Sends Flying Kisses, Greets Fans With Folded Hands On Eid 2023; Watch

The moment has finally arrived! Every year, a sea of fans wait outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat with bated breath for a glimpse of the actor on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Shah Rukh has made it a tradition over the years to step out on his balcony on Eid and greet his fans. This year was no exception. The actor greeted his fans from the now-famous grilled balcony at the entrance of Mannat with his youngest son AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh wore a white T-shirt, grey denims and dark sunglasses. Abram opted for a white Eid-special kurta-pyjama. Check the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

SRK fans went berserk and screamed with joy as the superstar made an appearance. The internet is flooded with pictures and videos capturing the moment when SRK greeted his fans by waving, blowing kisses, and wishing them on Eid. The Baadshah of Bollywood also struck his iconic pose with arms stretched wide open. During the shooting of his Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, in 2019, American late-night host David Letterman accompanied Shah Rukh and AbRam. As the crowd erupted in cheers for Shah Rukh, David was left speechless.

Shah Rukh took to social media to share pictures from the greet and wrote, “So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let’s spread the love… and may God’s blessings be upon all of us… Eid Mubarak."

So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let’s spread the love… and may God’s blessings be upon all of us… Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/P7eYPmgSko— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 22, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of Pathaan that went on to break many box office records. He will next seen in Atlee’s Jawan, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, Nayanthara as the female lead. In addition, it has now been revealed that the film will also boast of the presence of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. Initially, rumours circulated that Telugu superstar Allu Arjun had turned down the offer to work alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. However, a source has dismissed these claims, confirming that the Pushpa star did indeed shoot for the film in Mumbai approximately a month ago.

