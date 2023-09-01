Shah Rukh Khan Sets Stage On Fire, Dances To Jawan Song Zinda Banda at Burj Khalifa

Shah Rukh Khan held a grand event in Dubai on Thursday night when the trailer of his upcoming movie Jawan was also shown at the world’s tallest building i.e. Burj Khalifa. While a large number of fans gathered to watch King Khan live, the superstar made sure he made the evening memorable for all.

During the mega show, Shah Rukh Khan set the stage on fire as he grooved to Zinda Banda song from Jawan. Not just this, the actor was also seen dancing to the Arabic Version of Chaleya Chaleya song, which was also released on the same night. For the special event, SRK sported a black t-shirt with matching pants and layered it with a red jacket. Needless to say, the superstar looked charming as always.

Watch the videos here:

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan took to his ‘X’ account and announced that the Jawan trailer will overtake Burj Khalifa. “Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 pm and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red…what say? READYYYY!" he had written.

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.