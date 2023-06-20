SRK Shares Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Teaser; Writes To Karan Johar 'You've Come A Long Way Baby'

They went from being close friends to becoming distant post My Name Is Khan, but then rekindled their friendship yet again. Actor-director duo Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar has frequently expressed their affection and love for each other.

Shah Rukh Khan launched the teaser of Karan Johar’s highly-anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and it looks promising! The Badshah of Bollywood took to social media to pen a note and share a link to the teaser. The post read, “Wow Karan 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…"

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, who reunite after 2019’s Gully Boy, and also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after seven years. In the teaser, Karan promises a drama-packed movie. While he brings back the chiffon sarees and dancing in the Swiss Alps with the film, we also see Ranveer and Alia in the middle of a lot of drama. Karan manages to keep everything under the wraps, generating the right amount of curiosity. Watch it right here:

Karan Johar, too, took to Instagram to share the teaser. He wrote, “Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! I’m thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see…watch…and give love!!!❤️❤️❤️"

The film is slated to release on July 28.