Shah Rukh Khan Sings 'Chaand Taare' After Moon Landing, Says 'Aaj India aur ISRO Chhaa Gaya'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan congratulated ISRO and India as Chandrayaan-3 was successful in its Moon mission. India became the first ever country to have landed on the south pole of the Moon. SRK took to X, previously known as Twitter, to pen the lyrics of his iconic song Chaand Taare from his film Yes Boss, along with his special note for the team who worked on Chandrayaan 3. The Swades star congratulated the scientists and engineers on the project.

“Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3," Shah Rukh Khan posted.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar congratulated ISRO on the historic moment. “A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro," wrote the actor who played ISRO member in Mission Mangal. “You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. #Chandrayaan3," Akshay added. Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma also congratulated ISRO.

India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon’s surface on August 23. India became the first country ever to land on the south pole of the lunar surface. The historic moment was broadcast live on Wednesday evening on the official YouTube channel of ISRO. After the soft landing was made, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “History is created today. When our dear family members witness such history being made before their eyes, life becomes blessed. India is now on the moon. The entire India is celebrating this historic moment.”