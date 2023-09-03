Shah Rukh Khan SLAMS Jawan Corporate Booking Claims, Says 'Ye Ghatia Baatein Mat...'

Shah Rukh Khan shut down a social media user asking him about Jawan‘s corporate bookings. Jawan opened advance bookings on Friday, September 1, across India. Fans have buying tickets to the film. Many fan clubs have also booked the entire hall to truly enjoy the first day first show of the SRK film. While the advance bookings are hinting at a good opening at the box office, Shah Rukh seemingly dismissed rumours about possible corporate bookings.

For the unversed, as per reports, corporate bookings in movies are done by brands associated to the film who later distribute it among their employees for free. A section of social media also seems to believe that the corporate bookings are done to artificially project that a screening is full. On Sunday, the actor hosted his trademark #AskSRK session in which he was asked how many tickets are truly sold for Jawan and how many are corporate bookings.

“#Jawan ka Kitna Booking Cooperate hai aur Kitna real? #AskSRK," the user asked. SRK did not appear to be pleased by the question and snapped at the user. “Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life. #Jawan," he said.

Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life. #Jawan https://t.co/1mWv5qPH3O— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Earlier in the day, trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the advance booking status on his X (previously known as Twitter) handle. As per him, a total of 2,03,300 tickets have been sold for the first day of Jawan’s premiere i.e Thursday. “Jawan ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS. NOTE: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Sun, 12 noon ⭐️ #PVR + #INOX: 168,000 ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 35,300 ⭐️ Total: 203,300 tickets sold 🔥🔥🔥 #SRK #Nayanthara #VijaySethupathi #DeepikaPadukone," he reported.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.