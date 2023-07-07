Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan Trailer Runtime Revealed; Are You Excited?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited movies of the year and there is no doubt about it. For a long time now, the buzz regarding the film’s trailer has been raising excitement among all. And now, details regarding the trailer’s runtime and its certification have been revealed.

As per the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) website, Jawan trailer will be 2 minutes and 15 seconds long. It has also received a U/A certificate.

It should also be noted that the Jawan trailer release date has not been revealed as of now. However, several media reports claim that the trailer of the highly awaited film will be shown in theatres simultaneously with the premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, which will be released on July 12.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama recently reported that the official teaser of Jawan is likely to be launched on July 15. “Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee will launch the Jawan Teaser in a grand way. It will be the biggest digital launch of all time, and the teaser will blow everyone’s mind. It features Shah Rukh Khan like never before," a trade source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. “The makers are looking to get a special guest to launch the teaser of Jawan in Chennai, and once that has been finalised, the date will also be. Hence, the variation currently whether it will be released on July 7 or 15," the source added.

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara in the lead. The film marks her debut in Bollywood. Besides Nayanthara, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Earlier, it was also reported that Deepika Padukone is also likely to make a special appearance in the movie. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this so far.

Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will hit theatres on September 7 this year.