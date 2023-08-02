Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan's First Single Zinda Banda Touches 29 Million Views In 24 Hours

On Monday, actor Shah Rukh Khan released the music video for Zinda Banda, the opening song of his upcoming action thriller film Jawan. In the nearly four-minute video, SRK makes a striking entrance in a red shirt and black pants, greeted by a group of girls dressed in green and white, cheering for him. The song also includes appearances by Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, among other artists.

The popularity of the song Zinda Banda is skyrocketing, and it currently holds the top position on YouTube’s trending list. With an astonishing 29 million views within 24 hours, the craze and excitement surrounding the song are growing rapidly. Viewers are experiencing a unique mass appeal and are enthusiastically engaging with the song.

Shah Rukh posted the song on Instagram and wrote, “When principles are at stake, one must fight, This battle is what makes you alive! I thank Wasim Barelvi sahab with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change. The song is written by Irshad Kamil Sir, and the music is by my dear friend Anirudh Ravichander. Presenting Zinda Banda!".

The song has a lively and infectious vibe that will make you want to dance to its rhythm. T-Series uploaded the music video on its YouTube channel. Interestingly, the song is available in three languages: Hindi as Zinda Banda, Tamil as Vandha Edam, and Telugu as Dhumme Dhulipelaa. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of the music for the film Jawan.

The song Zinda Banda was shot on a magnificent scale in Chennai, spanning over five days, and featured more than 1000 dancers from various Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai, and others. The production cost was an impressive Rs 15 crores. The music video promises to display SRK’s spectacular dance performance alongside thousands of girls. With Anirudh handling the composition and vocals, and Shobi choreographing the moves, this track is sure to get the entire nation grooving.