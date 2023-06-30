Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan’s Music Rights Sold For A Whopping Rs 36 Cr! More Details Inside

In an unprecedented deal, the music rights of the highly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, helmed by renowned director Atlee Kumar have been sold for an astounding ₹36 crores to the music label T-Series. The fierce competition for these rights witnessed several major players vying for the deal, but it was T-Series’ astronomical bid that emerged as a winner, securing the highly sought-after music rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

The jaw-dropping ₹36 crores deal for the music rights of ‘Jawan’ has shattered all previous records in the industry, reaffirming Shah Rukh Khan’s unrivaled dominance and star power. Taking to social media, a media house shared “ Mega #EXCLUSIVE: Jawan Music Rights Sold For ALL TIME Record Price Of 36 Crores To T-Series, Shah Rukh Khan Dominance Continues! “

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Atlee, Jawan’s director, and Shah Rukh Khan will soon be launching the teaser of their much-awaited actioner. With the constant chatter around the release date of the film and its teaser, this incredible piece of information will leave all the SRK fans excited. The film marks the Hindi film debut of blockbuster Tamil director Atlee.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the official teaser of Jawan is going to be launched on either July 7 or July 15 and will be the biggest digital launch of all time. “Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee will launch the Jawan Teaser in a grand way. It will be the biggest digital launch of all time, and the teaser will blow everyone’s mind. It features Shah Rukh Khan like never before," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama. “The makers are looking to get a special guest to launch the teaser of Jawan in Chennai, and once that has been finalized, the date will also be. Hence, the variation currently whether it will be released on July 7 or 15," the report further stated.

The teaser launch will be followed by songs and a trailer and therefore, it will also start the 2-month-long marketing campaign of the action film. “Jawan is set to hit the big screen on September 7 and it’s exactly on July 7 that the campaign will kick start. After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is here to deliver another blockbuster," the trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The film is already generating immense buzz among cinephiles and has become the talk of the town with this new agreement. Jawan is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee Kumar. The film is set to deliver an enthralling narrative, filled with emotions, action, and gripping storytelling. Releasing on 7th September .