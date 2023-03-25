Shah Rukh Khan Steals the Spotlight In Alanna Panday's Wedding Album, See Pics Here

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday recently tied the knot with Ivor McCray in the presence of their friends and family members. The wedding ceremony looked straight out of a fairytale. Now, days after the wedding, the bride’s mother Deanne Panday dropped several pictures featuring the celebrity guests including Jackie Shroff, Neelam Kothari Soni, Tusshar Kapoor, Poonam Sinha, Bobby Deol, and many others. But it was Shah Rukh Khan’s picture that stole the spotlight. “So much love," Deanne Panday’s caption read.

In one of the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen warmly embracing Deanne and interacting with other guests, while Rekha is seen conversating with the newlyweds. Jackie Shroff, Neelam Kothari Soni, Tusshar Kapoor, Poonam Sinha, Bobby Deol and Mahima Chaudhry were also present and seen posing for the camera.

Earlier, a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dancing with Deanne on the dance floor went viral on social media. For the event, Shah Rukh Khan wore a black suit with a white shirt, while Gauri was dressed in a green outfit for the big day. Clips of Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday performing at Alaana’s sangeet also grabbed the attention.

Post her wedding, Alanna Panday took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming note with a series of pictures as husband and wife. “Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world. Ivor can’t wait to start a family with you," her post read.

Kim Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Shibani Dandekar, VJ Anusha Dandekar, Alvira Khan, Salman Khan’s sister, and her husband-filmmaker Atul Agnihotri also joined the family at Alanna and Ivor’s wedding ceremony.

Alanna Panday married her long-time beau Ivor on March 16 in a beautiful wedding. Alanna Panday’s husband Ivor is a US-based photographer by profession. For the wedding ceremony, the bride dazzled in a designer lehenga and the groom opted for a stunning white sherwani. The wedding ceremony was held at the lavish Taj Hotel Colaba in Mumbai.

