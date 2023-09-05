SRK, Suhana Run Away From Cameras After Offering Prayers at Tirupati Temple, Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan were seen running away from the cameras during their visit to Tirupati. The Bollywood superstar, who will be seen in Jawan this weekend, visited the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple with Suhana and Tamil actress Nayanthara. They were joined by ace Tamil director Vignesh Shivan, who is also Nayanthara’s husband. In a video surfaced online, SRK and Suhana were seen walking in the temple premise when the cameras followed them. Shah Rukh and Suhana tried to run away from the cameramen but it was of no help.

Meanwhile, Vignesh held Nayanthara close as they tried to walk through the mob of media and fans. In another video, Shah Rukh was seen inside the temple premise with his daughter. He greeted fans after he offered his prayers. The actor was dressed in white kurta and pyjama with a white and golden cloth placed around his neck. Suhana also opted for a white salwar-kameez. Nayanthara was also seen in a similar outfit while Vignesh was seen wearing a traditional veshti.

Earlier in the day, ANI took to X (previously known as Twitter) to share a video of the Bollywood superstar’s visit to Tirupati. In the video, Shah Rukh was seen surrounded by his bodyguard while his manager, Pooja Dadlani, helped in navigation. SRK was seen wearing a pair of light brown cargo pants with a black hoodie and a hat.

His visit to Tirupati comes a few days after he visited Vaishno Devi temple.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.