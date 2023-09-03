Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol And Aamir Khan Spotted Enjoying A Moment At Gadar 2 Success Party; Watch

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Gadar 2. To celebrate the same, he along with his team hosted a star-studded party in tinsel town, which was attended by Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Salman Khanand several other celebs. Joining the party was also Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who were seemingly jubilant about Sunny Deol’s film shattering records one after another.

On Sunday, SRK Universe shared a clip on their X handle in which one can see Sunny Deol interacting with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, while being surrounded by guests. The Gadar 2 actor then proceeds to escort SRK and Aamir Khan since the camera pans at them exiting the scene, along with everyone following them inside.

Here’s the video:

Gadar 2 has done phenomenal business at the box office. Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed on X (previously Twitter), “500 NOT OUT *TODAY*… #Gadar2 will cross the historic ₹ 500 cr mark TODAY [Sun]… Next target: #Baahubali2 #Hindi… THIRD film to cross ₹ 500 cr [Nett BOC], after #Baahubali2 #Hindi [2017] and #Pathaan [2023]… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 5.72 cr. Total: ₹ 493.37 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar also appreciated the film and shared that it has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind. “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens," KJo told Indian Express. Not just this, but when asked whom he would message if he hypothetically got his hands on Sunny’s phone, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director joked that he’d text the entire film industry and tell them that ‘this is how it’s done’.