SRK, Sunny Deol Make a 1st Joint Appearance Since Patch Up at Gadar 2 Success Party; Video Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol made their first joint appearance in years. The Darr stars were seen posing for the cameras at the Gadar 2 success party on Saturday night. Shah Rukh Khan made his way to Sunny Deol’s star-studded Gadar 2 success party with his wife Gauri Khan. The superstar landed in Mumbai on Saturday night after the promotions of Jawan in Dubai and headed to the party soon after. Cameramen welcomed SRK with hoots and chants, wishing him the best for Jawan’s release. Shah Rukh returned their greetings with an adaab.

However, to everyone’s heartbreak, Shah Rukh Khan did not pose for the cameras. For the grand night, Shah Rukh was seen wearing a casual fit. The superstar opted for a pair of black cargo pants with a matching tee and a grey jacket. SRK’s ponytail made a return. Shah Rukh held on to Gauri’s hand as they made their way into the party. However, on his way out, Sunny and Shah Rukh posed for the cameras together.

Fans were thrilled to see Shah Rukh at the success bash. His appearance was all the more special for this was one of the rare times that Shah Rukh and Sunny were publicly known to be under the same roof. For the unversed, Sunny and SRK had not spoken for 16 years after Sunny’s disagreement on the ending of Darr, which featured SRK in a negative role.

However, Sunny recently confirmed that he no longer holds the grudge and has mended his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan as well. In a recent interview, Sunny revealed that Shah Rukh had reached out to him and congratulated him over Gadar 2’s success.

In a chat with Times Now, Sunny said, “He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy, he told me ‘I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it’ and I said ‘thank you’," said Sunny. He also revealed that he talked to Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, and that they’ve had multiple conversations about different things. Opening up on alleged issues with Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny said, “Time heals everything and we move ahead. That’s how it should be." Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also confirmed he has watched Gadar 2 and loved it.

Gadar 2 has collected Rs 486.75 crore as of Saturday, September 3. The film is expected to breach the Rs 500 crore mark. On the other hand, Shah Rukh is all set to take over the box office this week with Jawan. Slated to release on September 7, Jawan sees the actor share the screen with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone, among others. The Atlee directorial is expected to do great business at the box office.