Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Fans As He Shows Up Outside Mannat, Celebrations Unfold At The Iconic Gate

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan shattered records at the box office. After an extended dry spell that Hindi cinema had gone through barring some films like Brahmastra and Drishyam 2, the Yash Raj spy-thriller rightly instilled hope in the entertainment industry. With the film soaring over the firmament at the box office, SRK ushered in a huge blockbuster post Covid-19 pandemic that also featured Salman Khan in a cameo. As Pathaan gears up for its television premiere, his devout fans assembled in front of Mannat to celebrate. But the highlight of the day was when King Khan himself appeared and surprised the fans.

In a viral paparazzi video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen giving his iconic pose from the balcony of his house Mannat to resounding screams of excited fans. The actor wore a faded blue denims and white T-shirt. He paired his look with swanky shades as he gave out flying kisses to everyone gathered at the gates with their cellphones out. Not only that, Shah Rukh Khan also performed the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Check out the video here:

Just a few moments prior to Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance, fans wearing black printed T-shirts of Pathaan’s television premiere recreated his ‘open-arms’ pose right at the iconic gate of the King Khan’s residence at Bandstand. They were heard chanting his name in unison. Here are the pictures:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with South mega director Atlee for Jawan and if the current buzz surrounding the film is anything to by, SRK fans are in for a big cinematic treat. The film is set to be his second release of the year, following the blockbuster Pathaan, which raked in Rs 1,050 crores globally.

The film is generating a lot of buzz among SRK fans, who may also be in for a surprise cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone, according to reports. According to reports, Jawan revolves around a man motivated by a deep desire for revenge seeks to right the societal wrongs and fulfill a promise he made years ago. He finds himself pitted against a fearsome outlaw who has inflicted tremendous pain upon numerous individuals.