SRK Takes Dig At Saif Ali Khan Over National Award For Hum Tum In Viral Video: 'I Should've Got...'

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan taking a fun jibe at Saif Ali Khan’s National Award win is going viral on Reddit. Most recently, Allu Arjun’s ‘Best Actor’ win at the 69th National Film Awards sparked a significant backlash online after netizens expressed that Vicky Kaushal was more deserving for the honour for his incredible performance in Sardar Udham. In 2005, something similar happened when Saif Ali Khan had won the award for Hum Tum. Many had felt that it was Shah Rukh Khan who deserved the win for Swades.

Now, the video of SRK admitting to the same has surfaced on the internet and is going insanely viral. In the clip, SRK is interacting with Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli on stage. “I like your films. I think Fanaa was very good. I think Hum Tum was very nice. I have a story of Hum Tum… This actor won the National Award when I think I should have got it but that’s another story," SRK jokingly tells Kunal in the old video.

Reacting to the video, one Reddit user wrote, “People forget how even awards at Oscars work. Many actors are snubbed for movies that they actually deserve the award for and get an award for a performance which even though is good but not their best. I’ll look at national awards the similar way. Did Saif deserve it for hum Tum? No. Has he given some great performances since the 2000s for which his name should be associated as a national award recipient? Absolutely yes. So even though Vicky might have not deserved the award for Uri and was snubbed for Sardar Udham, he still is a recipient which is a good thing."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance.