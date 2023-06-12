Shah Rukh Khan Talks About Dunki, Reveals Most Challenging Part of Raju Hirani Film

What a week it’s turning out to be for Shah Rukh Khan fans! As Pathaan geared up for its TV premiere, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans gathered outside Mannat to celebrate on Saturday. The highlight of the day was when the actor surprised everyone by making a surprise on his balcony. He struck his iconic pose, blew kisses to the excited crowd and even performed the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Now, as Suhana gears up to debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, daddy dearest has decided to do his coveted Ask SRK session on Twitter. Needless to say, fans are having a field day!

On being asked about the most challenging part about Dunki, he replied, “To keep up with all the wonderful actors in the film and create the world Raju wanted." Dunki is reportedly about a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. The theme of the movie is immigration across borders. It marks Shah Rukh’s first association with director Rajkumar Hirani and actress Taapsee Pannu. Not long back, he wrapped his Kashmir schedule of the film. He also added, “Raju is a Gentleman and an amazing awesome director and very funny!!"

The questions flowed in and Shah Rukh hit it out of the park with his wit. “My male friend have a huge crush on u kya karu sir," read one question. To this, SRK jokingly wrote, Tujhe kya karna hai….mujhe bata main kya karoon ab..??!!!"

On being asked about the three points a man should keep in mind to look endearing and appealing, the charming superstar said, “Do good…feel good….and most importantly smell good."

For now, Shah Rukh is preparing for the release of Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh with Nayanthara. It is also reported that Vijay Sethupathi plays a vital role in the film. As per reports, Deepika Padukone has a cameo in the film, playing SRK’s wife in a few portions. It is rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay could also make a cameo in the film.