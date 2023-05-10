Shah Rukh Khan Teaches Aryan, Suhana Hindu And Muslim Prayer Rituals In Old Video; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his inclusive and respectful nature towards all religions, recently captured attention on social media with an old video. In the video that is now going viral, the actor can be seen teaching his children, Aryan and Suhana, about prayer rituals. He first demonstrates the Islamic way of prayer by saying Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem and later sits with a priest and his kids on the floor to perform Hindu pooja, embracing all the traditions.

The audio has Shah Rukh Khan saying, “As long as we will keep on thinking methods of religious prayers are different, we will always be different. I find no difference in thinking of God. Check out the video here:

During his visit to the sets of Dance Plus 5 back in 2020, Shah Rukh had said, “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain.” Everyone clapped as he continued, “Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, ‘papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye. (We never discussed Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am Muslim. And our children – they are Indian. When they go to school, they have to fill in the religion section. When my daughter was young, she came and asked me once, ‘Dad, which religion do we belong to?’ I wrote for her, ‘We are Indian, buddy, we have no religion.’ And we shouldn’t have any)."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan, slated to release in September. Suhana Khan is all set to debut in Zoya Akhtar’s web series, The Archies. Aryan Khan, on the other hand, will direct a web series under family production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.