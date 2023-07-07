Shah Rukh Khan Teases MS Dhoni About Deepika Padukone In Viral Video, MSD Replies 'Yuvraj Knows Her'

Deepika Padukone, who is now married to Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, was once romantically linked with MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Both the cricketers would often tease each other with her name and even make public jokes about the link-up rumours. Once even Shah Rukh Khan teased both the cricketers about Deepika. In an old video from a special cricket show that Shah Rukh was hosting, the superstar invited Dhoni on stage and teased him about Deepika.

“What I want to tell you is, I am working with a heroine named Deepika, maybe you’ve not heard of her," Shah Rukh teased. Dhoni did not take a second to reply, “Yuvi knows her."

“Yes, yes, Yuvi knows her, she’s his sister," SRK said, leaving everyone in splits. Yuvraj was seen playfully gesturing that he will hit Dhoni. “Like I said, you might not know who she is but she has done a song with me called Aankhon Mein Teri. We would start the song and she would suddenly change the words. She would start singing a song from another film. (She’d sing) Mahi Ve," Shah Rukh poked fun. Dhoni took it like a sport by replying, “That’s the way…"

On the work front, Deepika is busy with multiple projects. She was last seen in the blockbuster film Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was released earlier this year. She has reunited with the film’s director, Siddharth Anand, in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Project K with Prabhas and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

Dhoni, on the other hand, made the news for his IPL 2023 victory. He was captaining Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which won the IPL title for the fifth time this year.