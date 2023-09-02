Shah Rukh Khan To Play Suhana Khan's Handler In Sujoy Ghosh's Thriller? Here's What We Know

While Suhana Khan awaits her digital debut with The Archies, reports were rife that the actress will be making her theatrical debut in a feature film which will also star Shah Rukh Khan. Buzz is that, the upcoming film which is being backed by Siddharth Anand, will be directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. It was indicated that SRK might be featured in a cameo. However, now a source has revealed that SRK will be playing a pivotal role.

As per a source close to India Today, SRK’s role would be very similar to the one in Dear Zindagi. It stated,"SRK is not making a cameo in Sujoy Ghosh’s next. In fact, his role will be a pivotal one, which helps Suhana’s character in the movie.”

Adding to that, the source revealed that Suhana Khan’s film will be a spy-thriller, “Sujoy’s film will be a spy thriller with Suhana taking on the lead role as a spy. Every spy needs a handler and guess who Suhana’s handler will be in the movie? It is none other than Shah Rukh Khan!” the source concluded.

It is said that this film is only one of the many projects they plan on collaborating as co-producers. “The yet untitled film is touted to be the first of the many collaborations in the offing for SRK and Siddharth Anand in the capacity of producer,” the insider said. It would be interesting to see what Shah Rukh has up his sleeves.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan’s digital debut film The Archies will be releasing on Netflix this year. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie also marks the debut of Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan set to release in September. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.