Shah Rukh Khan To Shoot Key Underwater Sequence For Dunki After Kashmir Schedule: Report

After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for his next releases - Jawan and Dunki. The actor is shooting for the latter currently. Amid all this, a recent report suggests that the superstar is likely to shoot a major underwater sequence for the Rajkumar Hirani’s movie soon.

As reported by Pinkvilla, after wrapping up the ongoing Kashmir schedule, Shah Rukh Khan will shoot a ‘pivotal’ underwater sequence for Dunki. Reportedly, it will not be an action sequence but something which will take the narrative of the film forward. However, the location for the underwater sequence shoot has not been decided as of now.

“It’s not an action sequence, but a pivotal one which will help take the narrative forward, and to an important juncture. The team is excited to film it soon, and the location for it is yet to be finalized. Meanwhile, they are shooting in Kashmir, and will wrap up the schedule this week. After this and the underwater sequence, they will call it a wrap," a source cited by the entertainment potal claimed.

“Rajkumar Hirani has been working on the post-production simultaneously, and the movie is presently on track," the source added.

Meanwhile, it was just yesterday that SRK’s pictures from Kashmir went viral on social media. He received a warm welcome in the valley and was greeted with a bouquet of flowers. Watch the viral video here:

Dunki marks the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. It also marks the superstar’s first film with Taapsee Pannu. Reportedly, Dunki revolves around a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. It is stated that the theme of this movie is immigration across borders. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here