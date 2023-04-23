Shah Rukh Khan Turns Chef For Model, Bakes Pizza in Mannat and the Internet Is Jealous

Shah Rukh Khan has always been called one of the best hosts by everyone. All his friends in the industry have revealed how warmly he takes care of his guest and Navpreet Kaur was no different. She shared glimpses of a blessed day of her life at Mannat and even mentioned that the Pathaan actor himself baked a pizza for her.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, Navpreet described how she felt while inside the Mannat and also having dinner with Khan family. In the post it begins, “I promised myself I’ll never post it, but this memory is too precious to just keep it to myself. Cheers to this oh so blessed day of my life at #Mannat. The king @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that too veg because ‘kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain’. All the while I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming and someone was soon going to wake me up. I kept my calm and composure because I didn’t want to freak out infront of him. When the excitement of sitting at the dining table with him, his family and Pooja was bubbling up, I excused myself and asked for the way to the washroom. He got up from his chair and like an unbelievably warm host, escorted me to the washroom door. At this point my heart wanted to scream out of excitement, so I looked at mirror in the room, and I found myself silently screaming out loud, over this unbelievable incident. The dinner was served and I was full with one slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement.”

“Gauri is a darling. Abram is my new best friend, although he might not remember me in a couple of days. Aryan is such a warm, sweetheart, against his angry-young-man looks. Suhana was busy slaying. Pooja is her iconic self, and I’m still refusing to believe that it wasn’t a dream. After we said goodbyes, his highness escorted me all the way down, where my cab was waiting and my cab driver didn’t waste the opportunity of taking a selfie with him. Smart guy. Miracles do happen,” the post read.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navpreet Kaur (@navpreetkaur01)

As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded her comment section. One of the fans wrote, “So damn lucky. ..u girl. I and my daughter adore him. ..come what may.” Another fan wrote, “U don’t even have an iota of idea how much luck God has given you., Buddy… Please explain us the procedure of meeting him.” Many dropped heart emojis.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan. He will be soon seen in Jawan and Dunki.

