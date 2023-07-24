Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Vijay Sethupathi’s Intense Look In Jawan, Fans React; Check Poster

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan continues to be headlines even days after of released prevue was released. The makers are releasing new character posters which are increasing the excitement level among fans. On Sunday, the team of Jawan hinted that a new poster might be released soon and it may feature Vijay Sethupathi. And today they have finally released the poster featuring the actor.

In the poster, shared by SRK himself on his Instagram handle, we can see Vijay dressed in casuals but having an intense look. His character is looking mysterious as the caption reads, “There’s no stopping him… or is there? Watch out! #VijaySethupathi.” The tagline reads ‘The dealer of death’. As soon as the poster was unveiled, fans were seen praising it and flooded the comment section in no time. One of the fans wrote, “Amitabh & Salman Bollywood Superstars Rajnikant & Vijay Tamil Superstars. Chiranjivi & NTR Telugu Supupstars. Mohanlal & Mammootty Malayalam Superstars. Rajkumar & Yash Kannada Superstars. Shahrukh Khan is World Superstar.’ Another wrote, “ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER LOADING.”

Take a look at the poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The details about Vijay’s role is still under the wrap but it is rumoured that he is playing a villain in the movie. Speaking about bagging the role, he told India Today, “I met SRK again at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding, and I told him, ‘I want to be a bad guy for you, sir.’ He said, ‘we were really hoping to cast you.’ From that conversation, we met, and Jawan happened."

“I was nervous on the first day of the shoot, but SRK took care of me like a kid. I was very nervous on day 1, and it was good that my first day of shooting was not with him. But I had a good time. I loved working with SRK," he added.

The Jawan prevue was released earlier this month and it featured a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi. The prevue also revealed that Shah Rukh’s character was born in jail and grows up to be an officer. He is seen fighting goons and bringing justice. However, a twist arrives when we see an older Shah Rukh, setting up a team of women and taking a metro train hostage. It is then that fans began speculating that Shah Rukh plays a double role in the film, essaying a father and his identical son. Jawan, directed by Atlee and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, is slated to release on September 7.

Apart from Jawan, Vijay also has Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif which is releasing on December 15 of this year. The poster has already released recently.