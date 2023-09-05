Shah Rukh Khan Visits Tirupati Ahead of Jawan Release, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan visited Tirupati in the wee hours of September 5, just two days before his film Jawan is set to release. SRK will be seen headlining the Atlee film, set to release on September 7. Early Tuesday morning, ANI took to X (previously known as Twitter) to share a video of the Bollywood superstar’s visit to Tirupati. In the video, Shah Rukh was seen surrounded by his bodyguard while his manager, Pooja Dadlani, helped in navigation. SRK was seen wearing a pair of light brown cargo pants with a black hoodie and a hat.

It is claimed that Shah Rukh Khan will be offering prayers at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple on Tuesday. His visit to Tirupati comes a few days after he visited Vaishno Devi temple. In a video surfaced online, Shah Rukh was seen trying to keep his identity hidden by wearing a mask and a blue hooded jacket. However, his entry caught fans’ attention and soon enough, a video of him entering the temple premises, flanked by police personnel, surfaced online and went viral.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

The advance bookings opened last Friday and fans have already booked their tickets. Several SRK fan clubs have also booked the entire theatre halls for the first day, first show of Jawan. This includes the iconic Gaiety Galaxy. This will be the first time that the theatre will be hosting a 6 AM show.