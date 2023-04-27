Shah Rukh Khan Vs Ram Charan Vs Jr NTR: Who Will Be The Immortal Ashwatthama?

Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama was announced back in 2021 with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. However, it was later reported that he was replaced by Ranveer Singh. At the same time, the production company also switched from Ronnie Screwvala to Jio Studios. Now, as per the latest reports Jio Studios has dropped Ranveer Singh and is considering casting pan-India superstars for the lead role.

According to ETimes, the makers of The Immortal Ashwatthama have approached Shah Rukh Khan, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan for the lead role as they plan to set the movie on a large budget. Although there is no confirmation from the filmmakers, it is expected that one of these superstars will take on the ambitious project. Previously, there were reports suggesting that Pushpa: The Rise fame Allu Arjun was approached for the same role in the film.

The Immortal Ashwatthama Budget:

The producers of The Immortal Ashwatthama have reportedly decided to increase the film’s budget to over Rs 100 crore, aiming to deliver a breathtaking experience for the audience. Despite Aditya Dhar’s previous success with the “less-is-more" approach in Uri, the director seems to have changed his priorities and is now willing to think and spend big for his ambitious sci-fi project.

Aditya Dhar has previously emphasized his preference for working within a controlled budget, as it keeps his team motivated and creative. He aims to create films that look larger than their actual budget and has previously achieved this with Uri, which was made on a budget of Rs 25 crore but appeared to be a much more expensive film. However, with The Immortal Ashwatthama, it seems that Aditya is now willing to increase the budget significantly to deliver a more breathtaking experience for the audience. In an old interview, Aditya Dhar said, “I fear unlimited budgets would make me lazy as a filmmaker. I’d rather work within controlled budgets. My aim as a filmmaker is to make a film look large, far more spectacular than the budget would suggest. I’d like to spend 30 crores. But it should look like a 150-crore film." Aditya Dhar mentioned that The Immortal Ashwatthama will take place in a completely different world from Uri but still in the real space.

According to several media reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu may be roped in as the female lead for The Immortal Ashwatthama. The filming of the movie is expected to begin towards the end of this year.

