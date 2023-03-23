After a successful theatrical run, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone’s film Pathaan is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. As a promotional activity for the OTT release, SRK answered some of the most asked questions by fans. King Khan also commented on an elderly woman who had gone viral for her amazing dance moves on Jhoome Jo Pathaan. He even said that he would have cast her instead of Deepika if he had seen it earlier. He said, “It’s really heartening and very very beautiful. Thank you so much Meena ji for doing this. If I had seen you dance before, maybe we would have asked Deepika not to do it and you to do it. I am sure she also would not have minded."

Sharing the video, SRK wrote, “Pathaan se sawaal puchoge toh jawaab dene Pathaan toh aayega hi!#PathaanOnPrime, watch now in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!"

Shah Rukh Khan also confessed that his character in Pathaan was not fearless. Answering a user’s query about “What is Pathaan most scared of?", SRK said that in the context of the movie, it was his inability to serve his country to the best of his abilities, and even beyond, that scared his character the most.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. The film was released on January 25 and has been breaking box office records ever since. Although it has been released on OTT, Pathaan is still running in theatres.

Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in director Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara. The action-packed film will be followed by Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki where he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu for the first time.

