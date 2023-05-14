Shah Rukh Khan Was 'Disgustingly Possessive' And 'Sick' Recalls Gauri Khan In Old Viral Video; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been happily married for over 28 years, but their journey wasn’t always smooth. Back in their courtship days, Shah Rukh was way too possessive and even tried to control Gauri’s wardrobe choices.

During an episode of “Rendezvous With Simi Garewal" in 1997, a clip from which is now going viral, Gauri Khan revealed that Shah Rukh’s initial possessiveness towards her had eventually transformed into protectiveness. “He was disgustingly possessive, he was sick. He wouldn’t let me wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent. It was a kink in the mind, I think.”

Shah Rukh Khan, too, acknowledged his behaviour during that time and admitted to being “downright vulgar." He said that the insecurity stemmed from the secretive nature of his relationship with Gauri back then. “I knew her but nobody knew that I knew her, so there was this whole feeling of lack of ownership. Whether it’s a man or a woman, I think both of them want to have it. So one just felt like…somehow to control, and I had become very cheap,” he said.

On being asked how she dealt with this possessiveness, Gauri shared, “I kicked him and left him for very long. He had to learn because I said, ‘Okay, bye. Otherwise you will never see me again.’”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s love story began when they crossed paths at a party. Although they encountered some difficulties along the way and separated for a while, Gauri decided to take a vacation to Mumbai with her friends. Determined to win her back, Shah Rukh traveled to the city and tirelessly searched for her at various beaches, knowing her fondness for swimming. Thankfully, he found her at the final beach he visited, and from that moment onward, their relationship has flourished without any setbacks.