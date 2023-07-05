CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shah Rukh Khan Was Wearing 'Nose Tape' For Few Days After Accident In US, Claims Onlooker From Set
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan Was Wearing 'Nose Tape' For Few Days After Accident In US, Claims Onlooker From Set

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 15:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met with an accident in US.

A new report has now claimed that Shah Rukh Khan met with a minor accident while he was shooting for a project in Los Angeles, US.

Reports of Shah Rukh Khan‘s accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday left everyone worried. While King Khan was snapped arriving back in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, he refused to talk about his alleged accident. Later, a source close to PTI claimed that the reports of his accident were ‘false’. However, now a new report has claimed that the actor met with a minor accident while he was shooting for a project in Los Angeles, US. Therefore, he had to undergo a minor injury to stop bleeding.

As reported by E-Times, Shah Rukh Khan was also wearing a nose tape for a few days. “Shah Rukh Khan was amidst the shoot when this incident happened. Due to the nosebleed, he underwent something similar to a nasal cauterization procedure at a hospital in LA," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

