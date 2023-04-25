Shah Rukh Khan Welcomed With Flowers After Landing In Kashmir for Dunki Shoot; Video Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan has landed in Kashmir for the shooting of his upcoming movie, Dunki. Several pictures and videos of the superstar from the valley have now surfaced on social media, leaving fans super excited. In the viral clips, SRK can be seen sporting an all-black attire. A man can also be seen walking with a bouquet of flowers behind the actor.

It was just yesterday that Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he was heading for Kashmir. While he was snapped by the paparazzi, the actor chose to refrain from posing for the shutterbugs. Earlier, News18.com exclusively reported that Shah Rukh will be flying to Kashmir to film a song for his upcoming film Dunki. Sources told News18.com exclusively that the director of the film, Rajkumar Hirani, and his production team visited Sonamarg last week too.

Dunki marks the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. It also marks the superstar’s first film with Taapsee Pannu. Reportedly, Dunki revolves around a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. It is stated that the theme of this movie is immigration across borders. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

Besides Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan also has Atlee’s Jawan in his pipeline. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover among others. It is also rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay might also be making a cameo in the film. Sanjay Dutt is also likely to join SRK for a special action-packed sequence. Jawan is slated to release in June this year.

Meanwhile, rumours claim that Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to collaborate with Salman Khan for YRF’s Tiger Vs Pathaan. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the film as of now.

