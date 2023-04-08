Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts As He Encourages Acid Attack Survivors In Kolkata, Pics Go Viral

Shah Rukh Khan is called the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’, ‘King of Hearts’ for a reason. He never fails to impress all with his kindness and charisma. The Bollywood superstar and founder of the non-profit Meer Foundation, recently met acid attack survivors in Kolkata. The actor visited the city with his daughter Suhana to attend the KKR vs RCB IPL match at the Eden Gardens when he also took the opportunity to connect with the survivors through his NGO.

Shah Rukh Khan spent time with the survivors, listening to their stories and offering words of encouragement. In fact, it’s a ritual of sorts for the megastar to visit the survivors whenever he is in the City of Joy.

SRK’s biggest global fan club, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, shared pictures of the actor posing with acid attack survivors on their social media handles with the caption, “Jo dil jeette hain woh kabhi haarte nahi (The ones who win hearts never lose) The King Of Hearts with the ones who swim against the tide & emerged as winners in the game of life - the acid attack survivors."

Soon after the pictures surfaced online, fans showered heaps of praises on SRK’s compassionate nature, calling him a true hero both on and off-screen."King of hearts for a reason," many have commented below the posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK Universe New Zealand (@nzsrkuniverse)

Meer Foundation, too, issued a statement which read, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20 year old, lost her life in a brutal hit and run that took place in Delhi’s, Kanjhawala. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.”

The Meer Foundation, which focuses on supporting women who have survived acid attacks, provides survivors with medical care and rehabilitation, as well as legal aid and vocational training to help them become financially independent. The foundation recently extended financial aid to the mother of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who passed away in a tragic hit-and-run incident in Delhi’s Kanjhawala.

