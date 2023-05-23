Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts As He Reads ‘Dua’, Video Calls 60-Year-Old Fan Battling Cancer

Not just the Badshah Of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is also the King Of Hearts. The amount of love he showers on his fans with his sweetest gestures always wins hearts. Recently, the actor fulfilled a 60-year-old fan’s last wish who was battling cancer. Amid his hectic schedule, Shah Rukh video called her, enquired about her health and also promised financial help.

Reportedly, the fan had expressed her wish of meeting him at least once in her life. To make those dreams come true, Shah Rukh video called her.

Shivani Chakraborty, from West Bengal, has been battling terminal cancer for several years now. She has been an ardent fan of Shah Rukh Khan. Now that Shah Rukh, video called her, several photos and screenshots of them have gone viral on social media. Fan pages have shared the same.

A Twitter post from a fan revealed details about the video call. The caption read, “Remember Shivani that 60yrs Old Last Stage Cancer Patient from Kolkata Her Last Wish Was to Meet @iamsrk Sir? Her Wish Got Fulfilled Last Night, Today SRK Sir Called her Talked almost 30 Minutes, He is The Humblest Star on Earth for a Reason,1/4.”

He added, “During the Call He Said “Bye” 3 Times and again he Started Talking Not Only This But He also Promised for Financial Help, He promised When He Will Visit Kolkata He Will Come to Meet her, Also He Himself Invited for Her Daughter(Priya) Marriage, 1/3.”

Remember Shivani that 60yrs Old Last Stage Cancer Patient from Kolkata Her Last Wish Was to Meet @iamsrk Sir?Her Wish Got Fulfilled Last Night, Today SRK Sir Called her Talked almost 30 Minutes, He is The Humblest Star on Earth for a Reason,1/4 pic.twitter.com/gWSSgQpzv4 — SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) May 23, 2023

He continued, “SRK Sir Ask her to Cook Fish When He Will Visit her, During All the talk he Tried his Best to Make Her Happiest & Hopeful for Life as She is in Last Stage, She had Tear in Eyes after SRK Call Such a Man Such a Legend he is, He just Deserve Love Nothing Else, 1/2.”

On a closing note he shared, “In All These Busy Schedule, He Came for a 30mnts Video Call for an Unknown Lady to Make her Happy , he is King for a Reason. I will Love you SRK Sir More Than Anything Till My Last Breath. Thank You Everyone Who helped her to Make it Possible #ShahRukhKhan @TeamSRKWarriors.”

According to a report in India Today, Chakraborty’s daughter Priya, opened up about the whole 30 mins chat with SRK. “SRK will pray for my mother’s speedy recovery. He read a ‘dua’ for her," she shared that Shah Rukh has also promised to have fish from Shivani’s kitchen provided it had no bones. “SRK promised my mum that he would come to my wedding and have fish curry made in her kitchen provided the fish did not have bones," Priya shared.

Meanwhile on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He was last seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.