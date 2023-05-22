Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Daughter Suhana On Her Birthday With An Adorable Video; Says 'Love You Baby'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is celebrating her birthday today. She is one of the most popular star kids and on this special occasion, the actor took to his social handle to celebrate his daughter’s birthday in the most heartwarming way. The doting father shared an adorable video, expressing his love and warm wishes for his beloved daughter as she turned a year older.

In the video, we can see Suhana taking round as she is wearing skaters. She is looking cool in a black colour crop top and denim. The video caption reads, “Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby.” Suhana was also quick enough to reply and wrote ‘Loove you the most.” The touching gesture by the renowned actor melted the hearts of fans and admirers across the globe. Social media platforms were flooded with warm wishes for Suhana and praise for Shah Rukh Khan’s unconditional love and affection as a father.

Watch the video here:

Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby. pic.twitter.com/a0fZh3XcyX— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2023

Earlier in the day, Suhana’s best friend Ananya Panday also wished her. She shared a selfie with the birthday girl on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday my little bird. The sweetest girl in the world, wish you joy today and everyday. Love you so so so much.”

Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She will feature in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies co starring Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The film will mark Khushi and Agastya’s debut too. The Archies will be released on Netflix. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

top videos

Ahead of her debut, Suhana recently became the face of a cosmetic brand. Shah Rukh Khan also cheered for his daughter and shared a special message for her on social media. His post read, “Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!"

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki.