Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Stuns In A Strappy Dress During Goa Getaway; Photos Go Viral

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has garnered a huge fan following even before her debut. This year, she is all set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. As she prepares for her much-awaited acting debut, she is wooing everyone with her fashionable outings. The gorgeous girl is currently holidaying in Goa with her friends and family and just dropped a beautiful photo from her vacay.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Suhana shared a photo of herself in a green and black strappy beach dress. Alia Chhiba, Suhana’s cousin, also took to her Instagram Stories to share photos from their beach gateaway. In one photo, Suhana can be seen with both her cousins, Alia and Namrata Chhiba. For her Goa vacay, Suhana opted for a bare face, silver hoops and beachy curls.

The Archies will mark the acting debut of Suhana, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. During the TUDUM event in Brazil, the cast of The Archies treated fans to a teaser of the film. Adding to the excitement, Suhana recently shared a throwback Reel on her Instagram, looking back at their memorable Brazil trip. The reel captured the cast of the film enjoying on the streets of Sao Paulo and preparing for their performance. Suhana Khan was accompanied by her rumoured beau Agastya Nanda and fellow co-stars Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda on the trip.

The movie, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is slated for a release later this year. On Father’s Day Shah Rukh Khan gave a shout-out to his daughter Suhana and re-shared the teaser clip of The Archies. The superstar wrote, “On Father’s Day here’s wishing the best to my baby… all the babies… and Tiger Baby… for The Archies!”