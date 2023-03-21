Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to Be Pushed to 2024 Amid Jawan's Reported Delay? Find Out Here

It is a good year for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the superstar has three big releases this year. While his film Pathaan broke all box office records and is still running in cinemas, fans are waiting with bated breath for Jawan and Dunki. However, it was reported recently that the release of Atlee’s Jawan has been pushed from June to October. Now, it is being reported that if Jawan indeed gets pushed to October then Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki will be released in 2024 instead of December this year.

According to a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, “If Shah Rukh Khan brings Jawan to cinemas in October, there’s no way Dunki will release two months later. Two of the biggest films of the year, both starring the same star would obviously not release so close to each other. Hence, if Jawan is pushed to October, Dunki will be postponed to the first quarter or summer of 2024."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is also set to release in November this year and SRK will be seen in a cameo in the Maneesh Sharma film. A source said that the situation might get messy. They shared, “It’s also difficult to imagine Jawan releasing in October, that is just a few weeks before Tiger 3. The Salman Khan starrer releases on Diwali, that is, around November 10 or 13. It has an important role of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Though it’s a special appearance of sorts, will it be fair for Jawan and Tiger 3 releasing in such close proximity? If Jawan has to postpone at all, it’ll make sense for it to take the place of Dunki, which is, Christmas 2023."

The source concluded, “And it’ll be advisable to wait for the official confirmation on the postponement, if any, before jumping to any possible outcomes."

There has been no official confirmation of Jawan’s delay. The film directed by Atlee also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover and Riddhi Dogra among others and will also see cameos from actors Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone.

Read all the Latest Movies News here