Shah Rukh Khan's Father-Son Duo in Jawan Named Vikram and Azaad? Here's What We Know

Ever since Jawan’s preveu released, fans are speculating that Shah Rukh Khan might have a double role in the film. The rumour began after they spotted a younger and older Shah Rukh. While SRK and Atlee have remained tight-lipped about the speculations, a new report claims to have more details about the double role. It is claimed that the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.

“We have exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan’s father character is named VIKRAM who will be a great jawan (commando) and will be leading a commando team which will include 4 key people," a report by Box Office Worldwide claimed. “Shah Rukh Khan will be also portraying role of a son in this film whose name will be AZAAD and here he will be portraying police officer role," the report added. The team of Jawan is yet to react to the claims.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that the first song from the film is expected to drop next week. The song is titled Zinda Banda and is said to be composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. The team has allegedly spent Rs 15 crores on the song and about 1000 dancers have participated in the song.

“(They) shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more," an insider told Zoom TV. “Produced at an impressive budget of over 15 crores, Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals as well and the moves are choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving,” the insider added.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra among others. It will also have a special appearance from Deepika Padukone. The much-awaited film will release on September 7 this year.