Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Katrina Kaif Sends Best Wishes To Team, Nayanthara, Atlee React; See Post

Nayanthara, who recently joined Instagram just before the release of her movie Jawan, achieved a huge feat by becoming the fastest Indian actress to amass 1 million followers on the platform. Reports indicate that her fans helped her surpass the 1 million milestone within a mere 10 hours of her Instagram debut. At present, her follower count has reached an impressive 1.5 million. Nayanthara outpaced Katrina Kaif, who took 24 hours to reach the same milestone, by a substantial margin.

Meanwhile, actress Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Stories to drop heartwarming words for the Jawan team. “Omg !!! What a trailer," wrote Katrina, tagging Nayanthara, Shah Rukh khan and her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi. She also dropped best wishes for Atlee. Nayanthara shared the story and thanked her for it. Atlee also re-shared it and wrote, “Thank you mam".

On the other hand, Nayanthara’s first Instagram post featured the Hindi trailer of Jawan, which coincided with the movie’s trailer release date. That apart, she shared heartwarming photos and videos with her two sons, Uyir and Ulagam. Currently, Nayanthara is following just 10 individuals on the photo-sharing platform, including her husband Vignesh Sivan and her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Among the select group she follows are Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, and a few others.

In ‘Jawan,’ the 38-year-old actress assumes the role of a formidable police officer determined to combat evil forces. Notably, reports suggest that she commanded an impressive fee of Rs 11 crore for her role in the highly anticipated Atlee-directed film. For more news and updates, stay tuned to ETimes.

The highly-anticipated trailer of Jawan has released and it promises an action-packed experience at the cinemas. After prolonged wait, Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan released the trailer of Jawan and it reveals a lot more about the plot of the film. The trailer also features Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone and other crucial cast members of Jawan.