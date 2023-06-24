Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Feature Action-Packed Train Raid Sequence, Says Gayatri Bharadwaj; Details

The biggest pan-Indian film of the year, Jawan is set to hit theatres soon. This highly anticipated film, featuring the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and an impressive, star-studded cast, promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot. While the film has been in the news because of cameos by top stars, latest buzz has it that actress Gayatri Bharadwaj auditioned for a role in the film. Even though she didn’t crack it, Gayatri spilled the beans on an action-packed train sequence that she thinks will leave the audience spellbound.

Speaking of Jawan teaser, Gayatri, during an interview with a portal, said, I got goosebumps watching the teaser. One wonders what’s in store, what amazing character is Shah Rukh Khan going to play now! I, in fact, auditioned for Jawan. There’s a group of girls that feature in the film. They raid a train. Kaafi aagge tak chali gayi thi main uss audition mein but I didn’t get through. I was very sad. I could have got to work with SRK! But, koi baat nahin. I also love Atlee sir’s work. He’s such a good director. I would love to work with him sometime."

Gayatri Bharadwaj gave audition for #Jawan train sequence but failed. Says, that gonna be a breathtaking scene #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/rpd67UdXw8— ℣αɱριя౯ (@SRKsCombatant) June 23, 2023

The film follows the story of a man determined to right the wrongs in society and get revenge for his past. The film is expected to be an action-packed thriller where the protagonist, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is faced with a powerful and ruthless villain who has caused suffering to many. Along the way, he meets a seasoned lady officer who becomes emotionally invested in his battle.

Rumours were rife that the film, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, would release on June 2 but last month, the Badshah of Bollywood revealed that one of his most-awaited films, have, indeed, been postponed to September 7, 2023.