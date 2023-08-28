Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's Trailer To Drop On THIS Date; Armaan Malik Gets Engaged To Influencer Aashna Shroff

The rising fever of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film Jawan is just leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience on the edge with its intriguing songs. Amid all this, the audience is desperately waiting to watch further glimpses of this action entertainer in the trailer and finally, the makers are ready to treat everyone with the trailer on 31st August 2023.

Singer Armaan Malik and fashion influencer Aashna Shroff have beautifully announced their engagement today, marking a new chapter in their lives. Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple shared a bundle of dreamy pictures from their special day.

Rumors were rife that Naga Chaitanya left a cinema hall after the trailer of ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming romantic movie Kushi was shown. However, the actor has now denied the news and dismissed it as complete nonsense. He said that certain Telugu websites initiated this false rumor.

Just a few days back, paparazzi spotted Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Mumbai Airport all ready to jet off to an undisclosed location. On Monday, Alia Bhatt dropped a glimpse of a stunning view from her place of stay in New York. A fan page also shared a picture of Ranbir and Alia posing with some fans on their date night in New York.

The Government of India introduced a commemorative Rs 100 silver coin featuring the image of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on August 28. The same was unveiled by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu who also presided over the ceremony. The invitation for this special occasion was extended to sons, daughters and extended family of NTR. Several of them took part in the auspicious event.

