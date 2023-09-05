Shah Rukh Khan's Lucknow Fan Wraps Entire Car With Jawan Posters Ahead Of Its Release

After basking in the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to grace the big screens with his upcoming film Jawan on September 7. The cast and crew of the film have left no stone unturned to promote it. Along with them, fans of Shah Rukh Khan have also found unique ways to promote the movie. Be it huge cutouts of the actor or huge banners in the streets, the fans went all out.

One such crazy SRK fan is Vishal Singh, also known as Vishahrukh Khan, who is a resident of Lucknow and has made all the preparations to watch the film with his wife Ruchi Singh. The couple who are huge fans of the Bollywood star has wrapped their entire car with Jawan’s posters.

He even has bought advanced tickets to watch the film. This is not the first time this “Jabra" fan of the actor has done such an unusual stint to show his love for the actor. Earlier in January, Vishal Singh did the same ahead of Pathaan’s release. It is even said that the couple’s house is no less than a museum which they have dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan. The walls, ceiling, bathroom, AC, doors, table and bedroom pillow to the temple are filled with pictures of SRK that are difficult to count.

Meanwhile, the buzz around Jawan has been just getting stronger as the release date is inching closer. Manoj Desai, who is the owner of Mumbai’s Gaiety-Galaxy Theatre, recently shared that SRK fans will be pouring milk on the actor’s poster which will more likely take place at 6 am in the morning. The first show to be screened in Mumbai is at 6 AM.

According to the entertainment tracker, Taran Adarsh around 30,300 tickets have been sold in advance bookings till Tuesday.

Jawan is directed by Atlee and is jointly produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will mark Nayanthara’s debut in Bollywood. Along with SRK and Nayanthara, the film also includes stellar performances by Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu and Priyamani among others. The film also has a special appearance from Deepika Padukone. The music of Jawan has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.