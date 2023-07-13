Shah Rukh Khan's Only Expectation Of Jawan: 'Hope I Can Entertain You All'

Shah Rukh Khan is experiencing a wave of success. After making a theatrical comeback with Pathaan post an almost four-year-long hiatus, the Bollywood superstar is all set to captivate audiences with another action-packed entertainer titled Jawan. The release of Shah Rukh Khan’s first look poster and a Prevue of Jawan has already piqued interest among fans. Adding to the anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan recently participated in an ‘AskSRK’ session on Twitter, where he candidly answered fans’ burning questions about Jawan.

During the interaction, one of his fans asked, “Pathan broke the box office, now you are bringing Jawan, so what are your expectations from this film?" Responding to this, Shah Rukh Khan stated that all he can do is just “entertain" the viewers. “There is always only one hope. I can just entertain you all! Hope you enjoy it, young man," he replied.

While replying to a fan, Shah Rukh Khan shared his experience of working with Jawan’s leading lady Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. A Twitter user posted a question to Shah Rukh Khan asking him, “What was your experience with Vijay and Nayanthara?” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a ‘mad’ actor in an awesome way. So much to learn from both actually."

Shah Rukh Khan faced a barrage of inquiries regarding the film Jawan. Among them, there was a question from a Twitter user, who inquired about his working experience with Jawan’s director Atlee. In reply, the Pathaan actor expressed, “Atlee is just too cool. Hard-working and with a one-point agenda to make me look good in the film. He is superb. I wish him and Priya and Meer the best in life.”

Post the Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a new poster of Jawan on his Twitter handle. The poster featured a bald SRK holding a gun. Accompanying the poster, he wrote “Now have to go back to work. Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for Ask SRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas."

Helmed by Atlee, the star-studded cast of Jawan includes Deepika Padukone in a cameo, Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu. The rumour has it that Thalapathy Vijay will also make a special cameo appearance in Atlee’s directorial venture. The movie’s precise storyline is still a mystery, but it is anticipated to revolve around a soldier seeking revenge for a personal grudge. Jawan is set to hit the big screens on September 7.