Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Gets A Shoutout From ‘Metal Gear’ Designer Hideo Kojima; Calls It ‘Pure Entertainment’

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is all set to release on September 7. The film has been getting attention ever since the makers released prevue. Well, amid this his Pathaan, which was also loved by fans, has recently got a shoutout from a famous Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima. He has called it pure entertainment and even urged fans to watch it.

Taking to his X handle, he has written a long note, “Too busy these days, mentally and physically exhausted. Need to refill my high-octane tank. So, I saw the Indian movie “PATHAAN" in IMAX! Well, it was awesome! I was numb! It opened my blood vessels! It was a MAD MAX level of energy! After seeing this, I think I’ll be able to hold it for a while! Mission Impossible, 007, RRR, John Woo, the whole shebang! A few Metal Gear elements too! There was applause after the screening. Highly recommended! If you don’t see it, you’re missing out! Movies these days think too hard. This is pure entertainment film! It’s still hot, so watch this movie and blow off the summer heat! I’ll buy the BD when it comes out, and I want the OST too.”

Take a look here:

Released in January this year, Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after his 2018 movie Zero. Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The film received an overwhelming response from all and earned over Rs 1000 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan. The film is already generating immense buzz among cinephiles and has become the talk of the town. Jawan is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee Kumar. The film is set to deliver an enthralling narrative, filled with emotions, action, and gripping storytelling. It will hit theatres on September 7 this year.