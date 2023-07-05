Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Set To Rule Japan, Blockbuster Movie To Hit Theatres On This Date

Over five months after Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback on the big screen with Pathaan, he is now all set to rule Japan. On Wednesday, the makers of the film announced that Pathaan will hit theatres in Japan on September 1. The film will be screened along with the subtitles in the country.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on social media and wrote, “‘PATHAAN’ TO RELEASE IN JAPAN… #YRF’s #Blockbuster #Pathaan will release in #Japan with subtitles… 1 Sept 2023 release… OFFICIAL POSTER for #Japanese market…" Check out here:

Meanwhile, Pathaan is also all set to create ripples as it gets the widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia and CIS including Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijaan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan.

Released in January this year, Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after his 2018 movie Zero. Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The film received an overwhelming response from all and earned over Rs 1000 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan. The film is already generating immense buzz among cinephiles and has become the talk of the town. Jawan is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee Kumar. The film is set to deliver an enthralling narrative, filled with emotions, action, and gripping storytelling. It will hit theatres on September 7 this year.

Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki in his pipeline. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also feature Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK. Dunki is likely to hit theatres later this year.

Apart from these, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in Salman Khan’s much-awaited movie, Tiger 3.