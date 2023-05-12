Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Takes Bangladesh By Storm With Record-Breaking Pre-Bookings

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is unstoppable. The reason we are saying this is because after creating history at home, it is taking the neighbouring country, Bangladesh, by storm. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which is the highest-earning Bollywood film of all time, has become the first Indian film to release in Bangladesh since the country’s independence in 1971. That’s not it. It has achieved the milestone of having record-breaking pre-bookings in the country, where it has released today. According to ETimes, Ananya Mamun, a representative of the movie’s importing company - Action-Cut Entertainment - has disclosed that the movie will be showcased across 41 cinema halls throughout the country, with 198 shows scheduled per day. Mamun added that tickets for the first two days have already been sold out.

Pathaan received clearance from the Bangladesh Film Censor Board, after it was screened for the board members on Thursday, paving the way for its release in the country. Earlier this year, the Bangladesh government lifted the ban on the import of films from the Indian subcontinent, but with specific conditions, as a measure to safeguard the local movie industry.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan generated a lot of buzz with its action-packed sequences and Shah Rukh Khan’s star power in India and overseas ever since it was released in January.

Nelson D’Souza, the Vice President of International Distribution at YRF, made a significant announcement regarding the release of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. He stated that the movie would mark a historic moment as it is the first Hindi film to be released in Bangladesh since 1971.

Apart from its historic release in Bangladesh, Pathaan has accomplished yet another remarkable feat. The film, which had already surpassed the Rs. 1,000 crore mark globally, has now created a new record by completing 100 days in theatres. In doing so, the action-packed movie becomes the fourth Indian film, following in the footsteps of RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Kantara, to achieve this milestone in the post-pandemic era.

top videos

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also featured Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, SRK has several exciting projects in the works. He is prepping for Atlee’s Jawan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Tiger Vs Pathaan.