Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Preps To Film An Important Scene For His Debut Show Stardom; Watch

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan will make his directorial debut with his upcoming web series Stardom. According to reports, Stardom’s team has recently shot an important scene at Yash Raj Films Studios where all the main cast came to the set. A behind-the-scenes video from the film’s set shows Aryan and his crew preparing for the shoot in front of a green screen.

The aptly titled web series will showcase the challenges and behind-the-scenes nitty-gritty of the Indian film industry. The story revolves around the lives of budding, young actors wanting to make it big in Bollywood. The gritty drama, interspersed with humour, will show how they juggle their ambitions with their personal lives, trying to attain a balance.

Lakshya Lalwani is reportedly playing the lead in the show. A Times of India report claimed that Aryan had auditioned nearly 800 people before finally selecting Lakshya.

According to reports by Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, actor Ranbir Kapoor has already shot the opening scene and director Karan Johar has also finished filming his part. Mirroring his real-life profession, he will be playing the role of a director. Actor Ranveer Singh will also reportedly make a cameo appearance.

Aryan’s directorial debut has been creating quite the buzz due to Shah Rukh Khan’s superstardom. Fans and industry members alike are excited to see Aryan’s directorial prowess. The Times of India had earlier reported that the web series will feature six episodes and will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

A release date is yet to be revealed by the makers. The web series will reportedly be available on Netflix by the end of the year. The series will also feature Gautami Kapoor, who is known for her roles in television serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Qubool Hai.