Shah Rukh Khan's Zinda Banda Song Tops YouTube Trends, Crosses 49 Million Views And Counting

Shah Rukh Khan caused a furore on social media on July 31 with the song Zinda Banda from his film Jawan. Atlee directed this film. T-Series has unveiled the official video of this number. The song is no less than a visual spectacle due to King Khan’s dance moves and Anirudh Ravichander’s music. It is currently trending at number 1 with 48 Million views and not far from touching the mark of 50 Million. Besides King Khan, the audience is also able to spot actress Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in the music video of the song Zinda Banda. Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics while Anirudh Ravichander has also provided his vocals to this track.

Fans were floored by Shah Rukh’s dance performance and commented that he is 57 years old but still dances better than many of the young actors. One of the fans also appreciated Anirudh’s vocals and wrote,” As a Tamil audience we know the magic of Anirudh’s voice, it takes some time for Hindi audience to adopt it, believe me, you will be addicted to his voice after several times you listen to it Anirudh era”.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a glimpse of the track on Instagram and wrote in the caption,” “When principles are at stake, one must fight, This battle is what makes you alive! I thank Wasim Barelvi Sahab with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change. The song is written by Irshad Kamil Sir, and the music is by my dear friend Anirudh. Presenting, Zinda Banda!"

According to an NDTV report, Zinda Banda features the superstar with over 1000 women dancers. The hit chartbuster has been shot over 5 days with a massive budget of ₹ 15 crore and Shobi has choreographed it.

Jawan boasts a talented cast starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Girija Oak, and many others. This film backed by Red Chillies Entertainment will hit the big screens on September 7. It marks director Atlee’s foray into Hindi films.