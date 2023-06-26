Shahid Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Amp Up Airport Look In Cool Casuals As They Head Out Of City; Watch Video

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are quite a sensation across their social media platforms. The power couple of Bollywood who often share glimpses from their lives with their fans have yet again captured the attention of netizens when they were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their kids Misha and Zain.

On Monday, a paparazzi clip of the power couple was shared by Viral Bhayani in which Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were captured at the airport. Tagging along were their adorable kids who waited patiently for their parents to pose for the paps. Shahid donned a dark purple co-ords set that he paired with a cap. Mira on the other hand wore a light purple co-ord set that she wore with a black T-Shirt. They waved at the camera before heading inside to join Zain and Misha who instantly grabbed onto their parents hands.

Watch the video here:

Fans also took to the comment section to praise the couple and the patience of their kids. One of them wrote, “Kya hi Jodi hai yaar!" Another one commented,"Kids are patiently waiting for them to pose!" Someone else said, “Kya style hai!"

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The wedding being an intimate affair was only attended by close family members and friends. As part of their celebrations, the duo had hosted two ceremonies which consisted of pheras and an Anand Karaj organised at Mira’s home in Delhi followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for Shahid’s friends and colleagues from the film industry. The couple then went on to become proud parents of son Zain and daughter Misha.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Raj & DK’s thriller series Farzi alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra and Zakir Husain. He followed it up with another engaging thriller titled Bloody Daddy. The actor also has a film lined up with Kriti Sanon.