Shahid Kapoor And Pooja Hegde To Feature In Koi Shaq

Shahid Kapoor is expected to share the screen space with Pooja Hegde in Malayalam director Rosshan Andrews next. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rosshan Andrews’s movie will be backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur, and the two have locked Pooja Hegde to play the female lead in their next collaboration, which is titled Koi Shaq. Even a month before the release of Bloody Daddy, Shahid has bagged himself another project, which is touted to be an “action thriller”. It is reported that the movie’s title Koi Shaq is blending well with the theme. The report cited a source claiming that the makers wished for “a fresh casting,” after which they stumbled upon Shahid and Pooja.

Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying, “Rosshan and Siddharth wanted to go ahead with a fresh casting and they have zeroed in on Pooja Hegde to play the female lead alongside Shahid Kapoor. It’s an action thriller and the team is excited to take it on floors.” Continuing further, the source revealed that earlier the movie was supposed to go on floors on May 8, but now it has been delayed. The source added, “It was not titled for the longest time but the team has finally got a very relevant title. Koi Shaq gives the vibe of an engaging murder mystery with action. The film was going to go on floors on May 8, but the shooting schedule is yet to be chalked out, as there seems to be a delay at this point of time.” Other than Siddharth Roy Kapur, the movie will also be produced by Zee Studios.

This is not all. After the action thrillers Bloody Daddy and Koi Shaq, fans will get to see Shahid exhibiting his comic timing in Anees Bazmee’s project. The film will be backed by film producer Dil Raju. The source revealed that while Shahid hasn’t disclosed his dates for the same, chances are really high that the actor might kick-start this project before Koi Shaq. The source concluded by saying, “He is yet to decide on the dates but there is also a high possibility for Shahid to start the Anees Bazmee film before the thriller. We will have a clearer picture of his shoot diary in the next 15 days.”

The year 2023, is turning out to be amazing for Shahid. The actor has been keeping himself really busy, with back-to-back exciting work commitments. The star, who has been on a role, has already delivered two projects Jersey and Farzi in the post-pandemic era and is now awaiting the release of his upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Bloody Daddy. The movie, apart from Shahid, also features Sanjay Kapoor and Diana Penty and is expected to premiere at Jio Cinema in June. On the other hand, Shahid will soon be seen in a romantic drama, alongside Kriti Sanon. The movie also features Dimple Kapadia and is expected to release in October this year. And with two more projects including Koi Shaq and the comedy movie, the fans are surely up for a treat this year.

