Shahid Kapoor Packs the Punch in Bloody Daddy, Vicky Kaushal-Sara's Film Title Out in New Video

From the first look at Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Bloody Daddy to the title reveal of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s new film helmed by Laxman Utekar, a number of new reveals were made on Wednesday night. Jio Studios hosted a slate announcement event called Infinite Together wherein several movies and series were announced. Among the first few announcements was Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy.

While the first look was released on Wednesday evening, Shahid took to the centre stage and offered a glimpse at his action film. The actor and the production house confirmed that the film is heading straight to OTT and will be released this June. Meanwhile, the sizzle reel played at the event also revealed that Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s new film has been titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The event also announced that Vijay Sethupathi is making his comeback in Hindi with a project titled Mumbaikar.

It was also revealed that Kartik Aryan and Shraddha Kapoor are coming together for a film titled Bhul Chuk Maaf. Other titles announced at the event were Amitabh Bachchan’s Section 84, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy’s BlackOut, Vijay Sethupathi’s Mumbaikar, The Storyteller starring Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain, Dhoom Dhaam headlined by Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam and Empire featuring Taapsee Pannu and Arvind Swamy, among others. One of the most anticipated films under the banner is Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

On the OTT front, the studio announced titles including Laal Batti, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha starring Nana Patekar and Sanjay Kapoor, Union: The Making of India with Kay Kay Menon and Ashutosh Rana, Inspector Avinash headlined by Randeep Hooda, Rafuchakkar starring Maniesh Paul, Bajao with Rapper Raftaar, The Magic of Shiri with TV’s favourite Divyanka Tripathi, Doctors starring Sharad Kelkar, A Legal Affair headlined by Barkha Singh and Angad Bedi and many more.

Apart from Hindi, it was also revealed the production house will be exploring titles in regional languages including Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, South, and Bhojpuri. Speaking about the slate, President - RIL Media and Content Business Jyoti Deshpande said, “Our vision is to power stories that are from, by and for India and Bharat, tell stories that not only entertain but also have purpose, partner with storytellers in every Indian language and take these stories mainstream. Our mission to Make in India and Show the World is vast and inclusive and will ensure the growth of the entire entertainment value chain. The future holds infinite possibilities, and this occasion marks a new chapter in our journey to give wings to the greatest stories ever told and champion the creative excellence of incredible storytellers.”

