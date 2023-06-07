Shahid Kapoor Brutally Trolled For Saying Marriage Is About Wife 'Fixing' Husband

Shahid Kapoor is getting trolled badly for his comments on marriage. The actor, who has been married to Mira Rajput for eight years now, opened up about his thoughts on marriage in a recent interview. The Bloody Daddy star said that he feels marriages are about women ‘fixing’ men and making them a ‘decent’ person.

Speaking with Film Companion, Shahid Kapoor said, “This entire marriage thing is about one thing: that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of his life is going to be a journey of him getting fixed and becoming a decent person. That’s pretty much what life is about.”

The internet has disapproved of his ideology and called him a ‘man child’. “I get that you played Kabir Singh but you don’t have to continue behaving like that bro," a Reddit user wrote. “This is what women are for? To fix men? Manchild," another added. “It’s never a woman’s Job to fix a man. Marriage is equal responsibility on both husband and wife," a third user wrote. “That’s such a jarring take on marriage ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ a woman doesn’t exist to fix a man," a fourth user wrote. “Women are not rehabilitation centres for Men. Pretty simple thing to understand and yet," a fifth user wrote.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in Bloody Daddy. The movie brings back Shahid in an action avatar. The trailer shows Shahid Kapoor’s suave entrance into the den of villains, his undeniable swag, and his action-packed heroics – the film features Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor as the antagonists on a quest to reclaim their drug shipment from Shahid.

The trailer features intense gunfights, gripping action sequences, and boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, and Ronit Roy. Shahid, as the protagonist, promises a thrilling experience that will keep one on the edge of your seat.