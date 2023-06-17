CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Shahid Kapoor Explains What He Meant By 'South Audience Should Also Watch Hindi Films' Remark

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 11:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Shahid Kapoor engaged in fan interaction on Twitter.

Replying to a fan's query on Twitter, Shahid Kapoor said he loves South Indian films and there should be no boundaries in Indian art.

Shahid Kapoor has been receiving immense love and praise for his latest release Bloody Daddy. However, his recent statement suggesting that South Indian audiences do not accept Hindi films has garnered a mixed response from the public. Recently, during an Ask me anything session on Twitter, a fan questioned Shahid about this remark, “Sir, you said South Indian audience doesn’t watch Hindi films? Why? You have such thinking; we love to watch every movie if it is good. We love movies, sir,” the fan wrote. In response, Shahid highlighted the significance of cinema and expressed his appreciation for all movies.

Shahid wrote, “Of course, I love South Indian films myself. Especially during the lockdown watched so many. Idea is cinema is universal now more than ever. So there should be no boundaries in Indian art and artists. And thank you I love you all very much.”

Shahid Kapoor clarified his statement following an interview last week, wherein he requested South Indian audiences to watch Hindi films. The actor urged for mutual acceptance, citing how Hindi audiences have wholeheartedly accepted South Indian films.

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, the Kabir Singh star told, “Mujhe nahi lagta we should draw any kinds of lines, and I would say that for even the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada audience, I would say ki aap bhi Hindi films dekho, kyuni Hindi audience toh dil khol ke aapki films accept kar rahi hai. Toh aap bhi hamari films accept karo, toh hi toh cinema grow karega. Toh khula dil hona chahiye, woh acceptance honi chahiye aur har taraf se honi chahiye. (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada audience should also watch Hindi films as Hindi audience has wholeheartedly accepted their films. So, they should also accept our films for the growth of cinema).”

The actor expressed his belief that it is essential for everyone to collaborate and unite to enhance the overall value, thereby attracting a larger audience to theatres. This statement by the Farzi star generated a range of responses from social media users, prompting him to clarify his stance on Twitter.

After Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in an untitled romantic drama alongside Kriti Sanon, which has generated anticipation among fans after makers unveiled the first look poster.

