Shahid Kapoor FINALLY Explains His Preference For 'Darker' Roles, 'I Cannot Take Out Frustration At Home'

Everybody knows what a good actor Shahid Kapoor is through his path-breaking performances in films like Haider and Kaminey. His most recent OTT debut with Farzi also made headlines. And now Shahid has his hands full with an upcoming film ‘Bloody Daddy’, a glimpse of which was shared by the actor earlier. Now Shahid Kapoor has spoken on his recent choices of films and series lately, as they all tether to dark undertones, violence and crime.

At the trailer launch of the film, Shahid Kapoor explained, “I have been married for eight years. I cannot take out frustration at home, so I go on the sets and take it out. Farzi was a warm-up and now this (Bloody Daddy).”

However, this is not the first time when the actor has opened up about his preferences of roles. The Jersey actor had previously told PTI, “It’s always, for me as an actor, much more challenging to pick up a character like that… As an actor, through the emotionality and his journey, I have to be able to make the audience like him. So, that’s always more complex, challenging and exciting. And when you pull it off, it gives you a deep sense of satisfaction.”

Meanwhile, speaking of Bloody Daddy, the trailer witnesses Shahid Kapoor’s suave entrance into the den of villains, his undeniable swag, and his action-packed heroics – the film features Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor as the antagonists on a quest to reclaim their drug shipment from Shahid. The trailer features intense gunfights, gripping action sequences, and boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, and Ronit Roy. Shahid, as the protagonist, promises a thrilling experience that will keep one on the edge of your seat.

Bloody Daddy will be released on June 9 on Jio Cinemas.