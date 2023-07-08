Shahid Kapoor FINALLY Reacts To Leaked Kissing Picture With Ex Kareena Kapoor, Says 'I Was Destroyed'

Back in the day, when Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were dating, a picture of them kissing had gone viral and it made headlines across the country over their passionate lip-lock. The year was 2004 and back then it became a huge deal even in the absence of social. While the actor had denied in the past that it wasn’t him in the leaked clipping. However, years after that incident, Shahid Kapoor has reacted to it in a different way.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the Bloody Daddy actor explained, “I was destroyed at that time. I was just a 24-year-old kid and I felt my privacy had been invaded and I could do nothing to protect it. I was a mess, I was like, yeh kya ho gaya and what is going on and of course it affects you a lot. At that age especially, because you don’t even know exactly your own feelings and then you are figuring out, how to be with a girl and you are dating you know all that is going on and you are actors in different places and all that is happening and in the middle this happens…"

He further recalled, “I think know you are aware that it is 100% going to happen. At that time, we were caught off guard by it… So, it is like a informed devil as opposed to an uninformed devil scenario. You at least know, yeh toh hone wala hai. Also ab toh meri shaadi ho gayi hai, bachche ho gaye hain. Nobody is interested in those things about me. They have other 24-year-olds to focus on."

The actor went on to marry Mira Rajput. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The wedding being an intimate affair was only attended by close family members and friends. As part of their celebrations, the duo had hosted two ceremonies which consisted of pheras and an Anand Karaj organised at Mira’s home in Delhi followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for Shahid’s friends and colleagues from the film industry. The couple then went on to become proud parents of son Zain and daughter Misha.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Raj & DK’s thriller series Farzi alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra and Zakir Husain. He followed it up with another engaging thriller titled Bloody Daddy. The actor also has a film lined up with Kriti Sanon.